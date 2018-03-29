Good Friday is the day when the Christians around the world commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion. While many wonder why it is called Good Friday, some say because it is a holy day. Others suggest that Good Friday is homophonic to "God's Friday". Fasting is observed for the day by the Catholic churches.

When is it?

Good Friday is generally observed during the Holy Week. This year Good Friday will be observed on March 30.

Significance:

Good Friday is celebrated to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. According to legends, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday for the sake of humanity and he resurrected three days later on Easter Triduum.

Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, or Easter Friday.

Quotes, messages, and greetings to share:

Lord Jesus Christ died for our mistakes and here is a day to commemorate his sacrifice. May the blessings of Jesus shine upon you this special day with his loving care.

Oh God, release us from the time of trial and oppression and help us to witness the joy and life rising from death. Amen.

Thinking of you on Good Friday and praying that the Lord keeps you in his loving care always.

May the blessings of the Lord shine upon you on this Holy Day & may he always keep you in his loving care!

A perfect God demands a perfect justice He cannot let us get away with sin.

Praying that the Lord fills your Heart with Peace ... Holds you in His Love and Blesses you with His Grace.