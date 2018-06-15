Vijay Milton's Goli Soda 2 is the latest movie to be hit by piracy. The full movie has been leaked and available for "free downloading" on torrent sites which is expected to take toll on the business of the flick at the box office.

Goli Soda 2 was released on Thursday, June 14. The movie had generated a decent hype as the first instalment was a sleeper hit. Upon release, the Vijay Milton-directorial has got fairly positive reviews.

Critics have hailed the brilliant first half, but the second half has not impressed them as they feel that the liberty taken by the director to infuse the commercial ingredients played the spoilsport. Overall, reviewers had declared in unison that it is a decent entertainer.

Following the reviews, the makers were expecting the collection of Goli Soda 2 to improve during the weekend. With the pirated copies appearing on Tamil Rockers and other sites, it is not clear how it will perform at the collection centres.

Recently, the anti-piracy cell from the Tamil Film Producers' Council had stated that all the revenue sources of notorious Tamil Rockers had blocked and its operations would be shut down soon.

"We have already blocked all their revenue sources (US-based Propeller ads and Xap ads). Recently, a TamilRockers admin posted a tweet asking for crowd-funding using PayPal, but they de-activated the handle soon after, fearing legal action. They won't be able to survive long without a source of revenue," Cinema Express quotes Shiva, the head of anti-piracy cell as saying.

The owner of Tamil Rockers and a few others associated with the notorious piracy website were arrested in March in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The police arrested five people for their alleged involvement in piracy. Tamil Rockers owner Prabhu, DVD Rockers owner Johnson and their accomplices — Villupuram-native Karthi, Suresh and Maria John — have been arrested, reported Deccan Chronicle.