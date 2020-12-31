The terrorists continue to terrorise the beautiful valley of J&K. On Thursday evening, another shootout took place, where gunmen opened fire at a goldsmith in Srinagar that left the victim critically injured. The incident took place in Sairabala area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district.

The gunmen remain unidentified and the reason behind the unprovoked attack remains unknown. The police identified the victim as Satpal Nichal, owner of Nischal Jewellers, who was shifted to a nearby hospital after sustaining critical injuries from the shootout. According to the latest reports, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The police have cordoned off the entire area to nab the shooters, who remain at large.