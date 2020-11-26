Ahead of the District Development Councils (DDCs) elections, two Indian Army jawans are reportedly killed in a terrorist attack. The terrorists attacked the Indian Army Road Opening Party (ROP) at HMT, outskirts of Srinagar.

According to reports, the terrorists fired indiscriminately at Quick Reaction Team of Indian Army in general area Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora, Srinagar

Being a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties & collateral damage. During which two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility.

However, they have succumbed to their injuries. Currently, the area has been cordoned & search operation is in progress.

The DDC elections

The eight-phased DDC elections, for the first time in J&K, are being held between November 28 and December 22.

Those contesting directly or supporting a candidate of their personal or family choice include a number of the former Ministers and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).