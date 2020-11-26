Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir promising 70,000 jobs for the youth of the union territory if the party comes to power in J&K.

The manifesto was released today, November 26 at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. The BJP's vision document was released by the party's chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi and general secretary Devendra Manyal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, saying that he had encroached upon the land of the state.

The party said that that the encroached land will be retrieved. BJP said that the party will demolish the houses of those who encroach on the forest and state land. Farooq Abdullah's house should also be demolished.

The Manifesto lists out 20 points:

- Upholding India's unity.

- Gupkar self-interest VS National interest.

- Abrogation of article 370 and 55A in Jammu and Kashmir.

- Stone pelting era is over.

- 100% job reservations for local.

- Private sector employment.

- Industry friendly policy.

- Zero tolerance for encroachments.

- Commitment against corruption.

- Beneficial Central service laws.

- Employment opportunities for a bright future.

- Regularization of daily wagers, casual and contractual labour.

- Development of districts.

- Modi decisive and development-oriented leadership.

- Dignity to every Indian.

- Democratic representation for all.

- Regional equality.

- Improved the water and power supply in the region.

- Strengthening road network to global standards.

- Unleashing the region's tourism potential.

On land enchroachment

In regard to the zero tolerance for encroachments, the party manifesto said, encroachments and illegal regularization of encroachments had become a standard affair. The previous political regime rigged the system and cheated the people by disposing of government land at throwaway prices. All illegal encroachments will be examined, illegalities will be removed and encroachments shall be retrieved from vested interests.

In regards to the employment opportunities, the party's manifesto said that the government has identified more than 70,000 jobs out of which around 15,000 had already been advertised and put to the selection process. Rest of the jobs will also be advertised shortly. These jobs are only in the government sector and more jobs will be created in private sector also to absorb the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

It should be noted that in 2008, the People's Democratic Front (PDF), had also stated that they will provide 70,000 jobs to unemployed youth through fast-track recruitment drive in J&K as the assembly elections were held later that year.

Congress, the People's Democratic Party PDP and PDF were all seen trying to draw political mileage from the initiative back then. That time the state had 4.10 lakh employees and many of them were drawing a salary of Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per month.