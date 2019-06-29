After a bumper start to their World Cup campaign, West Indies slipped, they have not won a single game after the win against Pakistan and the side is looking jaded and out of sorts. However, amid the gloom Sheldon Cottrell, the left-arm fast bowler has been a shining light for the side. He has been one of the talking points this World Cup, not only because of his bowling but because of his celebrations.

The pacer, who has previously trained with the Jamaican Army, breaks into a salute-and-march celebration every time he picks up a wicket and this is his way of paying respect to his land's armed forces.

However, in the match against India, Mohammed Shami imitated Cottrell when the big man was trapped in front by Yuzvendra Chahal. Well, Shami in a very jovial way asked the left-armer to head back to the pavilion with a salute.

Cottrell took the imitation in great spirit

True to his spirit, the big Jamaican has taken this into his stride and a day after the match got over posted a response: "Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai (Imitation is the best form of flattery)."

India were comprehensive in their victory as they thumped the men in maroon by 125 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester. Shami was the star with the ball as he picked up four wickets and continued his irrepressible form with the ball. India now take on England on Sunday, June 30.

"Credit? Who else but me. I give full credit to myself. Because I had to endure all that I was made to go through. What I went through in the past 18 months, it's me and only me who had to suffer. So credit goes to me," Shami said after the match against West Indies.

Shami has been exceptional in the two games and looks in great rhythm, both with the new as well as the old ball and he credits long hours of training and practice to master the skill of landing the ball on the seam.

"It is a long procedure, a lot of hard work is required and then the results will come," said Shami after the game. "I always concentrate on keeping the seam upright, so that off the pitch it can cut. And you could see that today."