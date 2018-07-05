Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the historical sports drama Gold. The movie is based on Hockey, and the sentiments associated with India's first Olympic gold medal after independence.

While Akshay plays the central character of Tapan Das, there are several other roles played by Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal and Vineet Singh.

Akshay on Thursday revealed the first look posters of all the main characters of Gold. He not only revealed the main star cast of Gold but also briefed about who was playing who.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold will showcase the golden era of Indian Hockey. The film will give the nation a chance to relive the proud moment when India won its first Olympic gold medal after independence. Apart from the glorious victory of free India in the sport, the film will also showcase the struggle that each and every member of the team faced.

The makers of the movie chose the perfect release time -- it will hit the screens on the 70th Independence Day. The trailer was released recently, and it received a good response from the viewers.

Have a look at the complete star cast and characters of Gold:

Akshay Kumar: He plays the lead character of an assistant manager, Tapan Das, whose only dream is to see his nation winning the first gold medal as a free India.

Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug pic.twitter.com/nDZclDCtYH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2018

Mouni Roy: Moumina plays the character of Akshay's onscreen wife, Monobina Das.

Kunal Kapoor: He will be seen as the team's coach, and also a friend of Tapan. His name is Samrat.

A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat. @kapoorkkunal @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/1wXFZlJlhj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

Vineet Singh: One of the top players of the team, Imtiaz, is played by Mukkebaaz famed Vineet.

Sunny Kaushal: He will be seen as Himmat Singh, who fears nothing.

Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! Meet Himmat Singh. @SunnyK0 @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9ZA3jZCNim — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

Amit Sadh: Last but not the least, Amit is another core member of the team, playing the role of Raghubir Pratap Singh.