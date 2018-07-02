Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's next release - sports drama Gold - will hit the screens on August 15. The film also stars Mouni Roy, who will make her Bollywood debut. Apart from Akshay and Mouni, the film also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Akshay and Mouni are playing a married couple in the film. The two recently shot for a fun Bengali party song called 'Mono Beena', in which both the actors can be seen in a traditional Bengali look.

The composer of the song, Tanishq Bagchi, revealed to Mumbai Mirror that Akshay had contributed to the making of the song. He said, "The idea to change the lyrics from 'Mona Lisa' to 'Mono Beena' came from Akshay sir. He reasoned that it would sound better with a Bengali girl's name. Reema was also very supportive and told me to immediately lock the idea."

Tanishq also revealed that he had taken suggestions from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and they both were open to experimenting with the track.

The composer said that the song will introduce a new singer, Yasir, who is doing the male vocal for the track. The female part is sung by Monali Thakur and Shashaa Tirupati.

Talking about the style of the song, the composer said that he had gone to Chennai to form a band, especially to record this track. He said, "It is very jazz-oriented, so I assembled a band that comprised musicians from different acts because we required the live orchestra feel."

"The brief was for a retro but classy number, not an item song. Since the characters are Bengali I thought of bringing in the blues and jazz and we are optimistic the audience will love it," he added.

Tanishq also said that the song is not an item song and he only hopes that the audience receives it well. Gold is being directed by Reema Kagti and will release on August 15. The film is based on a historic event of the Indian hockey team winning their first match against England as an independent nation. Akshay is reportedly playing the role of the coach.