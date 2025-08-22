A month after busting a cross-border narco terrorism module, Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved another significant breakthrough in their anti-narcotics campaign when Miran Sahib police raided the residence of a female drug trafficker and recovered 15.35 grams of heroin-like substance, ₹1,00,720 in cash, and gold jewelry during the intervening night of August 21-22.

First time 'gold for drugs' racket has been busted by the police with the arrest of a woman with Heroin.

The arrested woman, identified as Vani Bibi, wife of Rahim Ali and resident of Langotian in R.S. Pura tehsil, allegedly operated a dangerous "gold for drugs" scheme.

Police sources revealed that she would manipulate drug-addicted youth to steal jewelry from their own homes, which she would then exchange with traffickers for narcotics.

Sophisticated Criminal Operation

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Station House Officer Miran Sahib, Inspector Azad Manhas, with oversight from SDPO R.S. Pura and SP Headquarters Jammu. The raid was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Marallian to ensure legal transparency.

The "gold for drugs" scheme was described by police as insidious, as it not only pushed young people deeper into criminal activities but also severely damaged the moral fabric of society.

The recovered jewelry and cash are believed to be proceeds from illegal drug trafficking.

An FIR has been registered in the case, and police are now investigating the entire network chain to identify other accomplices and suppliers.

Last month brother-sister arrested with Heroin worth 70 lakh

On July 10 this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted a cross-border narco-terror module with the arrest of a brother-sister duo from Tanda village in the border tehsil of RS Pura, Jammu district. The accused were found to be operating in close coordination with drug lords based in Pakistan and Canada.

Miran Sahib Police arrested Gurjeet Singh, son of Avtar Singh, and Navneet Kour, daughter of Avtar Singh—both residents of village Tanda, RS Pura. The duo was apprehended while transporting heroin worth approximately Rs 70 lakh in a scooty bearing registration number JK02DA-9805.

During investigations, it was revealed that the siblings were working in close coordination with cross-border drug syndicates. The development has raised serious concerns about the growing nexus between local traffickers and handlers operating from across the international border.

Police sources confirmed that during interrogation, the accused disclosed their connections with Tanvir Shah, a Pakistan-based narco-terrorist, and Jeevan Kelar, a notorious drug lord based in Canada.

Shockingly, it is not the first instance of involvement in the drug trade by the family. The duo's mother, Rajinder Kour, wife of Avtar Singh, was recently arrested by the Punjab Police in June 2025 in a separate narcotics case involving the recovery of 60 kilograms of drugs, registered at Police Station Shiata. This revelation underscores the family's deep-rooted involvement in organized drug trafficking.

Inter-state gang busted, drugs recovered from oil tanker

In another incident, Jammu Police achieved another major success by apprehending an inter-state drug supplier and recovering 40 kg 694 grams of Poppy Straw-like substance at Naka Point Nadal Manwal area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Jhajjar Kotli.

During naka checking duty at Nadal Manwal, a police team of Police Post Manwal intercepted a vehicle oil Tank bearing Registration No. PB65AR-0056 and recovered Poppy Straw, which was hidden under the oil chamber of said tank, and apprehended the accused. He was identified as Gurmeet Singh, son of Rajinder Singh, resident of Rajpura, Patiala, Punjab.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 108/2025 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli, contraband seized, and further investigation set into motion.