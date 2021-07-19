The long-serving pontiff of Gokarna Math or Partagali Math Srimad Vidyadhiraja Teertha Sripad Wader Swamiji passed away at his home in Goa on Monday afternoon. Swamiji is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest. He was aged 76.

During the last moments, Swamiji was engaged in study at the Partagali Math. His disciple and designated successor Shri Vidhyadheesh Theertha is believed to have been in the residence at the time of Swamiji's passing.

Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Swamiji's life

Swamiji was the 23rd pontiff of the math, which was founded in 1475 AD. Shree Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Mutt is one of the three religious orders of the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community. The swamiji has a large following in Mangaluru and left a mark across the nation with his spiritual preaching.

Srimad Vidyadhiraja Teertha Swamiji was born on August 3, 1945, at Gangulli, in Udupi district. On February 26, 1967, he was given Sanyas Deeksha at Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai, by his guru and predecessor, Shrimad Dwarakanath Teertha Swamiji. He was even the head of the math after the death of his guru in 1973.

India mourns loss

As the news of swamiji's death broke, the entire nation expressed their condolences and mourned his loss.