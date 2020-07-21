Sri Sugunendra Theertha seer of Puttige Mutt has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. He is now being treated at the KMC hospital in Manipal, Udupi district.

Multiple reports claim that Sri Sugunendra Theertha tested positive for the pandemic last evening and the mutt has been reportedly sealed down. The seer was in Bengaluru for 15 days and returned recently to Temple Town after which he started showing symptoms.

His condition is said to be stable and devotees have offered prayers to the Lord for his speedy recovery, sources from the Mutt has told a Kannada daily. He was scheduled to initiate 'Chathurmasa Vrath' from Tuesday, 21 July.

Meanwhile, the Udupi session court has been sealed down for two days after a judge tested positive. On Monday, 98 new cases have been reported in the district with 2321 active cases

On the other hand, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has crossed 67,000-mark after 4000+ fresh cases. Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru, Ballari accounted for 234 cases, followed by Bengaluru Rural (208), Dharwad (200), Vijayapura (160) and Mysuru (149) among others.