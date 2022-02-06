Several top celebrities including legendary Argentinan footballer Diego Maradona had claimed that they were abducted by an advanced alien species from deep space. And now, the recent addition to this list is Gogglebox legend Sandi Bogle. Bogle claimed that she was visited by a UFO at her Brixton home.

Aliens abducted Sandi Bogle

According to Sandi Bogle, a mysterious flying ship came closer to her home, and she considers it an alien abduction attempt.

"I looked out the window and saw this massive light. And then it got so big that it was covering the whole house. But I believe that something happened at that moment that I can't answer for - for like a couple of minutes. Whatever it was there for, I couldn't answer for. I just stood frozen by the window," said the 56-year-old woman.

Sandi Bogle assured that the flying vessel she saw was not a helicopter or a hot air balloon.

"Do you understand what I'm saying to you, it couldn't get so close to me if it was something like that. It would have crashed and I wouldn't be here to talk about it, so it had to be something else" added Sandi Bogle.

Aliens brainwashed Sandi Bogle?

Sandi Bogle also cast a doubt that she was brainwashed by aliens. She also assured that something has happened to her after the UFO sighting, and made it clear that it was aliens who visited her that night.

"I've never seen an orb that big, so this has to be some kind of spaceship. It was too big. How do I know they didn't abduct me? That might be why I am the way I am now! I believe that there's something going on, I believe that they might have brainwashed me. I'm sure I missed a couple of minutes, maybe five minutes or something out of my day," asserted Sandi Bogle, Daily Star reports.

A few months back, a researcher at the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) had claimed that most of the alien abduction stories shared by people from different parts of the world could be real. MUFON researcher Chris Jones also assured that a majority of alien abduction testimonials are not planned hoaxes.