Nora Fatehi's all-white, ethereal photoshoot has not gone down well with many. Nora flaunted her curves and assets in a gorgeously designed creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Looking nothing less than a vision, Fatehi doled out some major queen vibes. However, not everyone was impressed with the bold creation.

The divine sorceress

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's social media page shared several pictures and videos of Nora, delving into her divine vibes. "Nora, the Numinous. Nora Fatehi is all set to dazzle as the Divine Sorceress in 'Into the Light'. Her other-worldly charm, radiant charisma and ever-shining heart are the ideal complements to the film that celebrates fashion and so much more. 'Into the Light' by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Joseph Radhik will rise tomorrow. @norafatehi," the page wrote.

Social media goes berserk

Social media was wowed by Nora's radiance and magnetic charm in the video. From "goddess" to "divine", netizens were soon drooling over the picture. However, one section of social media users were not too impressed. ""What a Fu***ck dress Pahele izzat to dhakle/bachale," wrote one user. "goddess ko kabhi dekha hai aapne ?? Ok tasveer murti me dekha hai ?? Aise dikhti hai goddess ???? You stupid ....you could have said hot ..nice ...good looks bla bla but goddess??? Disgusting," wrote another one.

"Don't call her goddess. Goddesses are not vulgar like her," said one more user. "You should have worn some clothes, would have received more likes," opined another one. "Think of respect a bit, in the name of fashion you are losing it," wrote one more social media user.

However, we feel, there couldn't have been anyone more apt that Nora Fatehi to flaunt and accentuate the dreamy and regal creation that it was.