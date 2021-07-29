Bollywood's sensational actress Nora Fatehi is back with her killer moves in her latest dance number titled 'Zaalima Coca Cola' from the upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. The song was released on Wednesday and within a few hours of its release, the song received a positive response from her fans and followers.

The video of 'Zaalima Coco Cola' showed Nora Fatehi giving phenomenal expressions as she oozes beauty and elegance in her desi demeanour. The actress can be seen donning two different outfits in the video. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics have been written by Vayu.

Watch the video here:

Earlier ahead of the song's release, Nora Fatehi had taught her fans the hook step of the song along with her choreographers Ganesh Acharya and Govinda. The actress took to her Instagram account to teach the hook step of the song.

Sharing the Zaalima Coca Cola hook step video, Nora started a challenge. She wrote on Instagram, "While we wait for the official video to release lets Start the hook step challenge featuring the legends themselves @ganeshacharyaa @govinda_herono1 Full song out July 28th!Lets GO #Zaalimahookstepchallenge #dancewithnora @tseries.official @shreyaghoshal (sic)."

Nora Fatehi will be seen in the upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', which is set in the social and political premise of Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. The actress will play the character of a spy named Heena Rehman. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

Ajay Devgn plays the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport at the time of the war. The film shows how the officer saved the area from the Pakistani army by re-constructing an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

Introducing Nora Fatehi's character to the fans with a teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Fierce & Bold She will cross any limit to protect her country Presenting @norafatehi as Heena Rehman! #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip (sic)."

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13.