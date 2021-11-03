In a bold step to reach out to the common masses to win the hearts and minds of people, Lieutenant General D P Pandey General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps visited the market of Shopian and interacted with shopkeepers and Awaam on the eve of Diwali.

Lt Gen D P Pandey, AVSM, VSM, GOC 15 Corps along with GOC (V) and Sector Cdr impromptu halted at Shopian town for interacting with the Awaam and took a walk along the busy streets of Batpura chowk.

He wished people on the occasion of Diwali and took feedback from the Awaam to understand the pulse of the town. GOC 15 Corps visited more than 15 shops and interacted with people of different age groups and found them satisfied and happy.

Youth over-enthusiastic to take selfies with Army commander

Without any security, the GOC 15 Corps visited from one shop to another and interacted with shopkeepers and those present in the market.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, youth are seen showing enthusiasm to take selfies with the Army Commander. The GoC 15 Corps made it a point to interact with the maximum number of youth who were present in the market. Youth were also seen openly interacting with Army officers.

GoC gifts sweets to shopkeepers

On the eve of Diwali, the GoC was carrying sweets with him. In the video, he was seen distributing sweets to all shopkeepers of the Shopian town. Shopkeepers were also seen reciprocating the Army officers with greetings and thanks.

GoC's initiative sends a positive message among Awaam

Although PRO Defence Srinagar maintained a guarded silence over the bold initiative of GoC, this step of Army commander has sent a positive message among common people of Shopian, which was once considered a hotbed of terrorism. People believe that this step of the Army officers will bring Awaam close to the forces. Shopkeepers and locals have appreciated this step of the Army Commander.

During GoC's visit to Shopian town, people welcomed him and took selfies and pictures with him. He was amazed by the warm welcome from the people of the town. GoC thanked the people for their lovely gestures and directed their subordinates to take people's first decisions.

Earlier GoC reached-out families of active terrorists

Earlier in August, higher-ups of the Army and Police on Tuesday reached out to the families of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district of South Kashmir.

It was a sincere attempt by the security forces to convince the family members of active terrorists to bring back their children from the path of bloodshed and destruction.

GoC 15 Corps Lt General D P Pandey and IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar had interacted with 83 families of active terrorists of the whole South Kashmir at Shopian. Both officers appealed to families to bring their children back into the mainstream. We shall provide all types of assistance.

GoC had asked the family members of terrorists to appeal to their children to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream while Police and the Army would facilitate their smooth return.