Amid tension on the Line of Control (LoC) after Saturday's mine blast in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, Army Chief General MM Naravane is in the Jammu region wherein he will be given an update on the security situation and operational preparedness in the Union Territory.

He will visit forward areas and interact with troops and commanders on the ground, the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

"General MM Naravane COAS is on a visit to Jammu Region wherein he will be given an update on the security situation and operational preparedness. COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on the ground," Indian Army's official Twitter handle ADGPI said in a tweet.

General Naravane earlier carried out aerial reconnaissance of the forward areas in the Jammu region. He was also briefed by the commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation along the LoC.

"General MM Naravane COAS carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in Jammu Region. COAS was also briefed by the commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control", Defence PRO Col Devender Anand tweeted.

Lieutenant among two soldiers killed in a mine blast on LoC on Oct 30

An army officer and a soldier were killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on October 30. The deceased officer was a lieutenant while the soldier was a sepoy.

On 30 October 2021, during an area domination patrol in the Nowshera sector, District Rajouri(J&K), a mine blast occurred, wherein, two Indian Army soldiers suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries. Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is under treatment.

Lt Rishi Kumar was a resident of Begusarai, Bihar. Sepoy Manjit Singh was a resident of Sirvewala, Bhatinda, Punjab.

Second visit of Army Chief in forward areas within a fortnight

Today is General Naravane's second visit to the region within 15 days. On October 19, Naravane had visited the forward areas in the Jammu region as well as the LoC where the security forces have been engaged in a fierce encounter with terrorists since October 8.

In his Jammu visit, Naravane had visited Bhimber Gali along the Rajouri Poonch axis where four soldiers were killed during an encounter on October 14.

Soldier injured in a mine blast on LoC

An army soldier was injured in a mine blast along the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the soldier, Havaldar rank, was injured in the mine blast during patrolling in the Keerni sector of Poonch. The injured soldier was shifted to hospital and there his condition was stated to be stable.