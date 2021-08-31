In their efforts to save the lives of all local terrorists active in Kashmir Valley, higher-ups of the Army and Police on Tuesday reached out to the families of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district of South Kashmir.

It was a sincere attempt by the security forces to convince the family members of active terrorists to bring back their children from the path of bloodshed and destruction.

GoC 15 Corps Lt General D P Pandey and IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar interacted with 83 families of active terrorists of the whole South Kashmir at Shopian. Both officers appealed to families to bring their children back into the mainstream. We shall provide all types of assistance.

GoC asked the family members of terrorists to appeal to their children to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream while Police and the Army would facilitate their smooth return.

Cautions against 'white-collar' terrorists instigating youth to join terror outfits

The Army commander cautioned the families against the "white-collar" terror, who are instigating gullible youth to join terror outfits. "Children of these 'white-collar terrorists are safely studying outside the country and enjoying all luxuries but they (white-collar terrorists) instigating your children to join the path of destruction," he told the family members of active terrorists.

LtGen DP Pandey GOC #ChinarCorps alongwith GoC #VictorForce MajGen Rashim Bali & IGP JKP Mr Vijay Kumar met 83 family members of active terrorists at Shopian and urged them to guide their wards back into society @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @PIBSrinagar @diprjk pic.twitter.com/TUtVGUIJrg — PRO Defence Srinagar (@PRODefSrinagar) August 31, 2021

"I have come to you and I want to share that there are two aspects when a youth picks up guns. The first could be that he wants to impress girls or for drugs or is not good at education or even if he is good at education, he has a fascination for guns. whatever way possible", officers told family members of active terrorists.

"The second and dangerous aspect is, whom I call, 'white-collar' terrorists whose children are studying or employed only to ensure that his children are not sucked into the gun culture. However, such white-collar terrorists ensure that children of other families pick up guns,", he said at the function, "Jashn-e-Janoob" (Festival of South).

"I request you to pull out your children from the swamp called terrorism. I leave it up to you how you pull them out but please do it," GoC asked the families.

Army will try everything to get your children back

"I had requested for a one-to-one meeting with you all to appeal to you to pull out your children quietly from terror groups. And let me tell you that even during operation, if some boy is ready to surrender, I assure you that the Army will do whatever possible, even at the cost of suffering the injury, to get your child back," the GoC assured the family members.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar assured family members that police and security forces have been providing opportunities to local terrorists to surrender during live encounters since last year. Families are requested to convince their children to shun this path of self-destruction.