Parvati Nair known for her role alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the movie The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT) is currently involved in a controversy. Recent reports reveal that she along with producer Rajesh and five others has been accused of harassing a domestic worker. According to Indiaglitz the victim claims he was physically assaulted due to false allegations against him.

To provide some background a few years ago Parvati accused her domestic help Subash Chandra Bose of stealing items worth ₹10 lakh from her home. She filed a complaint at the Nungambakkam police station regarding these theft allegations.

Now Subash has come forward to share his side of the story. He alleges that Parvati along with Rajesh and the others confined him to a room and harassed him over the theft claims. He has officially filed a case against Parvati and the others at the Saidapet Court in Chennai. An investigation is currently ongoing and more details about Subash's claims are expected soon.

On the professional front, Parvati Nair recently starred in The GOAT which was released on September 5 and is performing well at the box office. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, besides a strong cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhudeva, Jayaram and Mohan.

Parvati Nair began her career as a model at just 15 years old. She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Poppins which received positive feedback from both audiences and critics. Over the years she has appeared in several successful films including Story Kathe and Yennai Arindhaal. In 2015 she also worked in the critically acclaimed film Vascodigama.

As the investigation into the harassment claims continues the situation remains complex drawing attention from fans and the media alike.