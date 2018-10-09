A 20-year-old girl was killed and her sister was injured on Monday, October 8, when they were hit by a car driven by Kyle Ticlo, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Glenn Ticlo.

According to sources, the girls were knocked down by the car when they were crossing the NH-4 near Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The local area traffic police said that the accident happened around 6 pm on Monday. They added that Kyle had lost control over the car. Kyle has been sent to the hospital for a medical test.

The eyewitnesses said that after the accident the local mob broke the windshield of the car and set it ablaze.

The angry mob blocked the highway and protested against Kyle for the incident. The BJP MLA, Glenn Ticlo, confirmed the accident to IANS.

Glen told the news agency, "We are right now completing police formalities in Belgaum. Kyle (his son) is fine."

Kyle was booked under rash and negligent driving but was granted bail by the court.