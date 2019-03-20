A day after swearing-in as the Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant will be facing a floor test in the Assembly on Wednesday.
Sawant took the oath to be the CM on Tuesday after a day of negotiations between BJP and its allies - Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa forward Party (GFP). There were rumours that two MLAs from MGP had defected to BJP on Monday. However, the rumours were put to rest after Sawant told reporters that the BJP and MGP were allies.
Congress tried to lay claim to the Goan government citing that it is the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. On the other hand, BJP's coalition government has 12 MLAs and the rest are from MGP and GFP.
Congress was not given a chance and the Goan Congress accused Governor Mridula Sinha of being "an agent of the BJP".
44-year-old Pramod Sawant, who shared a close relationship for the last Manohar Parrikar, was sworn-in at 2 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He became the chief minister amid high drama where Congress and the BJP lay claim to the government.
Congress has 14 MLAs in the Goa Assembly. On the other hand, BJP has 12 of MLAs and the rest are MLAs from its allies MGP and GFP.
After Parrikar's death, the number of lawmakers in the Assembly has dwindled to 36. Other reasons for this was also the death of Francis D'Souza last year and Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte resigning last year.
Sawant confident of coalition passing floor test
"We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will 2 deputy CMs in this government- Vijay Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar. And I request all the people to not congratulate me or welcome me with flowers during the 7-day mourning period," Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.
He added, "We have 21 MLAs, we will pass the floor test tomorrow. Our coalition partners are with us."
MLAs to meet at 11.30 am
Goa Governor Mridula Sinha has asked the MLAs to meet at the Assembly hall at 11.30 am for the trust vote.