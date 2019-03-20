Live

A day after swearing-in as the Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant will be facing a floor test in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Sawant took the oath to be the CM on Tuesday after a day of negotiations between BJP and its allies - Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa forward Party (GFP). There were rumours that two MLAs from MGP had defected to BJP on Monday. However, the rumours were put to rest after Sawant told reporters that the BJP and MGP were allies.

Congress tried to lay claim to the Goan government citing that it is the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. On the other hand, BJP's coalition government has 12 MLAs and the rest are from MGP and GFP.

Congress was not given a chance and the Goan Congress accused Governor Mridula Sinha of being "an agent of the BJP".

Live Updates