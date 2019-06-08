Flight operations at Goa's Dabolim Airport were temporarily suspended for a few hours on Saturday due to a fire after a detachable fuel tank of a MiG-29K fighter jet fell on the runway. The aircraft reportedly belongs to the Indian Navy.

A portion of the main runway was damaged in the fire after the detachable fuel tank fell down during take-off. The incident took place around 1.30 pm.

The Airports Authority of India's Goa office took to Twitter to confirm the incident.

Due to jettisoned fuel tank on runway during MIG sortie the operations are closed for two hrs at Goa airport. Pl bear with us. — Goa Airport (@aaigoaairport) June 8, 2019

No damage was caused to the aircraft. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Navy spokesperson confirmed the safety of the pilot.

Flash. #GoaAirport closed temporarily for a few hours view incident of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights ASAP. MiG 29K fighter ac is safe. @aaigoaairport @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/5iDRT8r6BX — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 8, 2019

AAI said that fire led to some minor damage to the landing and take-off strip. The airport operations resumed after clean-up at around 3 pm.

The fuel spilled on the runway was being cleaned by Navy personnel, who were also carrying out repairs along the stretch.

The Goa airport is operated from Indian naval base INS Hansa located at the South Goa district.