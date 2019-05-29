A major fire broke out at Kempegowda International Airport premises in Bengaluru during the early hours of Wednesday creating panic among the passengers and airport staff.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the restaurant area outside the airport complex at around 6 am. Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the sot and the fire was doused out. However, no casualties or major loss were reported in the incident.

The airport officials confirmed that there was no disruption to flight operations because of the fire.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said, "There was a fire-related incident at a food and beverage outlet, away from the terminal, at the Bengaluru airport campus in the early hours of Wednesday, May 29. Trained personnel on the scene extinguished the fire using fire fighting equipment."

The airport officials have initiated an investigation over the incident and are probing all angles over what caused the fire accident at one of the busiest airports in South India and third largest in India.