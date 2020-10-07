It's difficult to sit on Malaika Arora's judging chair and command the same kind of respect and adulation as she does. However, Nora Fatehi managed to do just that and more in just a few weeks.

Malaika Arora had taken a break from the show after being diagnosed COVID positive and Nora Fatehi had been called in to sit as an interim judge. And now that Malaika is back again, fans don't want Nora to leave the show.

Nora took to social media to thank Malaika Arora and said, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! I'm so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that I'm humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!"

Thanking Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora wrote, "Thank you @norafatehi for the beautiful post u are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too. U left a lasting impression in all our hearts n, of course, many broken hearts can't wait to share the stage with u again n burn it @sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer." Netizens were quick to react to the picture, with many urging Malaika to never come back on the show.

"Don't come back", "Nora plz continue the show. You made it so interesting. You deserve to be the judge, your screen presence is gorgeous with a lot of vulnerability. Especially you gave the Indian essence with the beautiful Sarees you wore.

At least sit with the participants till the show is over", "Madam, You can't beat Nora, she has a of gold", "I think Nora is the best ... Malaika Tum ghar m raho gym jao bas ..", "Nora was the reason we friends started to watch this show...a True judge with talent...without hesitation she will just go on stage with bare feet and start dancing.....show is not gonna be the same", "Your number next at NCB", "Go to NCB" were some of the comments her picture with Nora Fatehi received.