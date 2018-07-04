Go Goa Gone, the 2013 film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Vir Das is apparently the first zombie comedy film of Bollywood. The film was well received by the audience and critics. Now, the makers are planning its sequel and it will go on floors in January 2019.

Speaking about it, Saif told DNA, "We are doing Go Go Gone 2. It's an exciting idea and I've really liked it. I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I'll be on a different mission. Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second instalment, which is in sync with the first part. They are currently writing the script. The other characters played by Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das will also be a part of it. We start filming next January."

As co-producer of the first film, Saif also said, "People enjoyed it and I'm sure we will entertain them with the second movie, too. If this one also works well, we will have a good franchise."

The film will also have a female actor, as per reports . A source had revealed to the daily, "There will be another supporting actor as well as a heroine, who will aid Boris in his mission. The casting will be underway in a month's time. Both the directors want an A-list actress for the role"

Earlier Kunal Khemu had also confirmed to Times Of India that the core cast of the original will stay the same in the sequel.

On a related note, the Netflix web series starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will release on July 6, 2018.

Saif is a busy star as Sacred Games' release is nearing and he also needs to spend time with Taimur Ali Khan.