Mistakes happen, but in this age of social media, no error goes unnoticed, especially when there's a famed personality involved. No one likes to be corrected on grammar and the only way to avoid is to avoid such mistakes or refrain from speaking. In an unexpected turn of events, Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his exceptional command over the English vocabulary, had a slip-up and to correct him was none other than "Go corona Go" fame Ramdas Athawale.

Tharoor was taking a dig at the Union Budget 2022 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman. The Congress MP and author shared a picture of the Finance Minister as she read out the contents of the Budget while Athawale was gazing at her with an astonished expression.

"Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale's face says it all: even the Treasury benches can't believe FinMin @nsitharaman's claims about the economy & her Budget!" Tharoor had tweeted.

Athawale's points out Tharoor's errors

Tharoor's attempt at humour with a sarcastic dig had unexpected errors. The spelling of "Budget" and "reply" were wrong, which was enough for Athawale to hit back.

"Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It's not "Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but "reply"! Well, we understand!" RPI chief tweeted.

Netizens were amused and in shock at the errors pointed out by Athawale. Many reacted with memes as humour spiralled out of control. But Tharoor wasn't one to sit back and decided to respond.

"Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition...," he said. Here Tharoor was taking a dig at the new Vice-Chancellor of JNU who has been criticised over grammatical errors in her memos.

But the netizens declared Athawale's response worthy of a win. It appears Go Corona Go fame had the last laugh.