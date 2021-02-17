Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should marry a Dalit girl if he wants to propagate the idea of 'Hum do, Humare do'.

Rahul Gandhi previously took a dig at PM Modi and Amit Shah with the same slogan while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Parliament session last week.

Athawale said as reported by ANI, "I believe that Rahul Gandhi is a good friend of mine and he is speaking on 'hum do, humare do'. This motto was used for family planning so if he wants to do 'hum do, humare do', then Rahul Gandhi should get married. If he marries a Dalit woman, then he would fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and help end casteism. This will provide a direction for all youth."

Athawale further added that his ministry will provide Rahul Gandhi with a scheme of Rs 2.5 lakh for his inter-caste marriage.

Hum do, humare do': Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi and Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi and Amit Shah and said the country is being run by four people with the 'Hum do, humare do' approach. The jibe did not go down too well with the BJP who hit back at the Congress leader saying he is spreading lies on the farm laws.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the Congress too follows the 'Hum do, humare do' approach where it takes care of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, who she called 'daughter and damad'.

Haryana minister Anil Vij too attacked the Congress leader and said, "Rahul Gandhi has said that the Union government is a government of 'Hum do, Hamare do'. Probably, Rahul Gandhi does not know that 'Hum do, Hamare do' slogan was given by his grandmother Indira Gandhi."

"Our (BJP govt's) slogan is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Rahul Gandhi does not know about the history of his own family," Vij added.