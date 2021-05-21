Floccinaucinihilipilification left Twitter users in a total confused state. Once again, the credit goes to Shashi Tharoor, who used the tongue-twister word on Friday in a friendly banter with KT Rama Rao. It all started with COVID-19 medicine names, Posaconazole, Cresemba, Tocilizumab, Remdesivir, Liposomal Amphotericin, Flavipiravir, Molnupiravir, Baricitinib, but Tharoor clearly topped them all off.

KTR, on a light note, listed out the above-mentioned COVID medicine names and jokingly said Tharoor had something to do with it. Tharoor, for a sport that he is, joined the fun and in doing so, left the virtual world of Twitter confused.

"I suspect Shashi Tharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this (sic)," KTR tweeted, pointing to the list of COVID medicine names.

Tharoor then replied to KTR's tweet, saying: Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, KTR? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean...."

Tharoor's vocabulary leaves netizens puzzled, again

Netizens were well aware Tharoor had no hand in the naming of COVID medicines, but took note of the two unheard words used by the Congress minister. Floccinaucinihilipilification and procrustean left many scratching their heads and even reaching for dictionaries at once.

As for those who are still wondering what these new words are and how they're pronounced, take a look below.

Procrustean is an adjective, which means (especially of a framework or system) enforcing uniformity or conformity without regard to natural variation or individuality. Pronunciation is embedded below:

Floccinaucinihilipilification is a noun, which means the action or habit of estimating something as worthless. Below is the pronunciation: