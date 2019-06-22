In an interesting development, two glowing orbs were spotted in the skies of Kansas. The sighting soon went viral on online platforms, and even weather authorities are completely clueless about the bizarre sighting.

The National Weather Service (NWS) wrote on Twitter that they literally have no explanation for the mysterious sighting. As NWS failed to give a proper explanation, several social media users started alleging that alien spaceships have reached the earth to monitor human activities. Some users even went a step ahead and assured that extraterrestrials are gearing up for an invasion.

We honestly have no explanation for the floating objects over Kansas City. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 21, 2019

Popular UFO researcher Scott C Waring also analyzed the clip, and he alleged that the government is trying to cover up realities of alien life.

"Thousands of eyewitness in Kansas City saw huge UFO orbs in the sky over the city two days ago. Even the local news recorded a few and posted to Twitter what they had seen. This prompted DARPA to respond saying that they had released three lighter than air objects in the area. I believe since DARPA is a government agency that it is lying to the public and trying to cover up an actual UFO fleet over Kansas City. The US government will try anything and everything to cover up actual UFO sightings and here is 100% proof that they are doing it again here," wrote Waring on his website ET Date Base.

The new UFO sighting has been reported just a few days after United States president Donald Trump expressed his thoughts about extraterrestrial existence. While interacting with ABC, Trump revealed that he does not believe in aliens. It should be noted that Pentagon had earlier confirmed that they had carried out a secret investigative mission to unveil the secrets surrounding UFO sightings. Recently, several US Navy officials had also revealed that they saw flying objects speeding in hypersonic speed, and performing weird maneuvers on the skies.

Even though several Navy officials suggested otherworldly possibilities, Leon Golub, a senior astrophysicist at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics claimed that extraterrestrial origin of these flying objects is very unlikely. As per Golub, several factors that include atmospheric effects, and neurological overload from continuous flights could be the real cause of these sightings, especially among pilots.



In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists had started arguing that these glowing orbs could be secret anti-gravity military vessels developed by superpowers like the United States, Russia or China. As per these conspiracy theorists, the flying orbs spotted in Kansas could be spying crafts sent by Russia or China to learn more about US geography and activities.