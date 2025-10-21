Gauahar Khan recently welcomed her second baby boy on September 1. The couple named him "Farwaan". While healing from delivery takes a long time for many new mothers, Khan was quick to bounce back. Not only did she start sharing reels and videos but even make a solid appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Now, with barely two months post-delivery, the former Bigg Boss winner has shared a video of herself dancing on a Punjabi track. Gauahar, known for her dance moves, nailed it with her smooth movements and perfect expressions. While there were many who loved how she was back at it, some felt she was setting unrealistic standards for all the new moms out there.

Social media upset

"Why do you need to glorify your postpartum?" asked a user.

"Seriously didn't expect something like this from you gauahar! I feel ashamed to support you earlier," read a comment.

"You keep dancing all the time. When will you take care of your child?" another person asked in comments.

"Setting unrealistic standards for new moms," a social media user opined.

"One shouldn't jump so much right after delivery," another social media user wrote.

Ismail Darbar's comments

However, not the one to be bogged down by social media criticism; Gauahar has been acing her social media game. The diva was recently in news when father-in-law Ismail Darbar expressed objections over her working.

"Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right only Zaid has. So I don't indulge in activities that might bother me," he had said in an interview.