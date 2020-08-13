A week after the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times published an article based on the claims of Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, the Indian Embassy responded to it saying that the Pak's Ambassador to China has chosen to repeat Pakistan's lies and half-truths.

The Indian side said that Ambassador Haque's misrepresentations cannot conceal the significant progress that Jammu and Kashmir has made in the year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

While speaking to the news outlet, Moin ul Haque has urged for necessary actions to ease the suffering of Kashmiri people. The article was published with the headline – "Urgent actions on Jammu, Kashmir needed: Pakistani Ambassador".

Here's what the Indian govt said:

"In the last one year, since the historic decision on August 5, 2019, several positive and affirmative union laws have been extended to J&K, resulting in the more effective protection and promotion of social, economic and political rights, especially among under-privileged sections such as women, children and minorities," the Indian Embassy in China said.

1 / 2



"People have been afforded the opportunity to elect their representatives at the grassroots level through elections to the block development councils on 24 October 2019. The administrative machinery of the UT has been revived, grievance redressal mechanisms activated and funding to grassroots level institutions eased, bringing about a revolution in governance and making the Kashmiri people masters of their own destiny."