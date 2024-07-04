A new global survey has ranked India among the top three most optimistic nations, along with Singapore and Indonesia, based on the economic outlook of the people interviewed across various countries.

The Ipsos "What Worries the World" survey for June states that as many as 69 per cent of surveyed Indians believe their country is moving in the right direction, a sentiment echoed by 79 per cent in Singapore and 70 per cent in Indonesia. This stands in stark contrast to the global average, where only 38 per cent of citizens share this positive outlook.

The survey found that 38 per cent of urban Indians cite inflation as their top worry, followed closely by unemployment at 35 per cent. However, there has been a notable decrease in anxiety levels compared to the previous survey, with worry about inflation dropping by 3 per cent and unemployment by a significant 9 per cent.

Globally, the picture is far gloomier. Inflation (33 per cent) and crime and violence (30 per cent) emerged as the top concerns, followed by poverty and social inequality (29 per cent), unemployment (27 per cent), and financial and political corruption (25 per cent).

The survey was conducted between May 24, 2024 and June 7, 2024, through the Ipsos online panel system among 25,520 adults in 29 countries. The sample consists of approximately 1,000 individuals in several countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, and Canada, while approximately 500 individuals were surveyed in India, Argentina, Chile, Indonesia, and Israel among others.

Commenting on India's optimistic outlook, Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar highlighted the government's role in mitigating the impact of global economic headwinds.

He mentioned measures taken by the government to control fuel prices and inflation, India's emergence as the world's fifth-largest economy and its growing influence on the global stage through forums like BRICS and G7 Summit as factors leading to the positive outlook for the future among Indian citizens.

With inputs from IANS