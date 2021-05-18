The cumulative global Covid-19 caseload has topped 163.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.38 million, with the US and India being the worst-affected countries, as per the Johns Hopkins University's latest figures.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,994,232 and 586,350, respectively, according to the CSSE, while India follows in second place with 24,965,463 cases and stands third in terms of deaths at 27.4 million so far.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the Johns Hopkins University's University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 163,359,299 and 3,385,244, respectively.

The other worst countries with over 3 million Covid-19 cases are Brazil (15,657,391), France (5,942,369), Turkey (5,127,548), Russia (4,892,938), the UK (4,468,570), Italy (4,162,576), Spain (3,615,860), Germany (3,608,320), Argentina (3,335,965) and Colombia (3,131,410), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 436,537 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (274,390), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,946), Italy (124,296), Russia (114,263) and France (107,973).