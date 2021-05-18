A familiar and comforting face amidst challenging times such as COVID-19, Dr KK Aggarwal shared his medical expertise with millions through his YouTube channel. With countless videos and educational programs, Dr Aggarwal saved millions, but the noted personality is no more. On Monday midnight, Dr Aggarwal passed away in New Delhi. He had been hospitalised in AIIMS and was on ventilator after his COVID symptoms worsened.

In an official statement, it was revealed that Dr Aggarwal died at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. It was only three days ago that rumours about his death went viral on social media, and the family had issued a statement quashing the rumour. His condition was said to be stable at the time as a team of expert doctors were attending Dr Aggarwal.

"It causes us immense pain to inform you that our dear Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at 11:30 pm on May 17, 2021 in New Delhi after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness," the official statement read.

Who was Dr KK Aggarwal?

Dr KK Aggarwal is a renowned Indian physician and cardiologist. He was the President of the Heart Care Foundation of India, and the Past National President of the Indian Medical Association. He was also the President of Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania & HCFI. Recognising his contributions to the field of medicine, Dr Aggarwal was honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2000.