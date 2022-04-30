The global coronavirus caseload has topped 513 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million, with US and India being the worst-hit so far, as per the data provided by the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 513,045,386 and 6,233,848, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,353,172,747.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,320,794 and 993,571, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India on Saturday reported a marginal increase of 3,688 new Covid cases, against the 3,377 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said. In the same period, the country reported 50 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,803.

The active caseload of the country has reported a considerable rise at 18,684, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,755 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,33,377. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,96,640 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.74 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise at 0.74 per cent. As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.89 crore, achieved via 2,32,98,421 sessions.

Over 2.86 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,072,176.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,433,042), France (28,786,413), Germany (24,798,067), the UK (22,213,947), Russia (17,909,924), South Korea (17,237,878), Italy (16,409,183), Turkey (15,030,321), Spain (11,833,457) and Vietnam (10,644,700).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,649), India (523,753), Russia (368,166), Mexico (324,254), Peru (212,798), the UK (175,552), Italy (163,377), Indonesia (156,240), France (146,903), Iran (141,072), Colombia (139,793), Germany (135,451), Argentina (128,542), Poland (116,042), Spain (104,227) and South Africa (100,360).

(With inputs from IANS)