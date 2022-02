The global coronavirus caseload has topped 427.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.90 million and vaccinations to over 10.40 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 427,358,056 and 5,904,723, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,403,327,225.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,642,385 and 938,938, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,851,929 infections and 512,344 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,353,689 infections and 645,665 deaths).

Singapore records 26K cases

Singapore reported a new record high of 26,032 confirmed daily cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 622,293.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,327 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 22,705 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 3,096 were local transmissions and 231 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 22,635 were local transmissions and 70 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,577,226), the UK (18,826,750), Russia (15,430,540), Germany (13,873,413), Turkey (13,675,581), Italy (12,554,596), Spain (10,880,193), Argentina (8,855,624), Iran (6,983,635), the Netherlands (6,242,689), Colombia (6,052,126), Poland (5,538,477), Mexico (5,418,257) and Indonesia (5,289,414), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (340,101), Mexico (315,786), Peru (209,641), the UK (161,384), Italy (153,512), Indonesia (146,798), Colombia (138,285), France (138,314), Iran (135,499), Argentina (125,618), Germany (121,671), Ukraine (111,862) and Poland (110,157).

