Dubai has relaxed the requirement for Indians to under RT-PCR test at the departure airport, making it less of a hassle for International travellers. As per the circular, which is currently in effect, Indian travellers will still need a negative result of RT-PCR test not older than 48 hours of travel.

Previously, passengers were required to undergo RT-PCR test at the departure airport within six hours of the flight. This requirement has been removed for travellers from four countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Passengers younger the 12 years and those with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from PCR testing.

The passengers are needed to get PCR test on arrival in Dubai. The order also requires passengers to undergo self-quarantine till they get their results.

In the case of transit passengers, they will be bound by the regulations of the final destination.