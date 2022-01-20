The Delhi government has reduced the rate for RT-PCR and RAT test for Covid-19 collected by private labs, State Health Minister Satyendar Jain announced on Thursday.

"The rates for conventional RT-PCR and RAT test for Covid-19 in Delhi by private labs has been reduced. Price cap for RT-PCR test has been set at Rs 300 and the price for the home collection of samples have been set at Rs 500. Price for Rapid antigen test have been set at Rs 100," Jain tweeted.

The state government has asked private sector labs to mandatorily collect the samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by the government team (District CDMO Officer or Hospital).

Delhi caps COVID test rates

"Further all labs will ensure that samples are processed latest within 12 hours of being received in the lab with all positive results being updated on ICMR portal mandatorily within 30 minutes of samples being processed followed by updation of all negative results latest within 24 hours from the receipt of samples in the lab," the order read.

The order further stated that all labs and hospitals will display the revised rates at a prominent place latest within 24 hours of this order.

"This order comes into effect immediately and is for strict compliance by all concerned," it added.

The national capital on Thursday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid infection at 12,306 in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 17,60,272. During the same time span, 43 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 25,503 in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)