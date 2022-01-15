Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 323.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.52 million and vaccinations to over 9.58 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 323,140,074 and 5,528,794, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,582,502,477.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 64,897,237 and 849,172, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (36,582,129 infections and 485,350 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,933,289 infections and 621,063 deaths).

Argentina sees record number of 139K daily cases

Argentina again saw a record number of daily cases of Covid-19, detecting 139,853 new infections in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The daily figure on Friday raised the country's total to 6,932,972 cases since the onset of the pandemic, while 96 more deaths in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 117,901.

Tuesday had seen a new record of daily cases, with 134,439 infections, as the country experiences its third wave of outbreaks driven by the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.

Germany's daily infections exceed 90K for first time

The number of daily Covid-19 infections registered in Germany exceeded the 90,000 mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said.

For the third consecutive day, Germany reported a new record number of daily Covid-19 cases, with 92,223 cases on Friday, according to the RKI on Friday.

The country's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate also rose to 470.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the German federal agency.

Other countries

The other countries with over 5 million Covid-19 cases are the UK (15,164,676), France (13,680,775), Russia (10,541,870), Turkey (10,273,170), Italy (8,356,514), Spain (8,093,036), Germany (7,805,161), Argentina (6,793,119) Iran (6,214,781) and Colombia (5,440,981), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (312,733), Mexico (300,574), Peru (203,157), the UK (152,103), Indonesia (144,155), Italy (140,548), Iran (132,002), Colombia (130,625), France (127,711), Argentina (117,808), Germany (115,172) and Ukraine (104,367).

