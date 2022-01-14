Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 319.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.52 million and vaccinations to over 9.55 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 319,871,018 and 5,520,191, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,552,790,916.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 64,044,568 and 846,371, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (36,317,927 infections and 485,035 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,822,177 infections and 620,830 deaths).

Germany's daily infections hit new high

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Germany hit a new record of 81,417, around 17,000 more than a week ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said.

The country's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate also rose to 427.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday, up from 285.9 a week ago, according to the RKI.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach urged his unvaccinated compatriots to get their first vaccine shot, Xinhua news agency reported.

"For anyone who wants a booster, vaccines are available," he told the Bundestag (lower house of Parliament) on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 72.3 per cent of the country's population had been fully vaccinated, with at least 37.5 million booster shots administered, according to official figures released by the RKI and the Ministry of Health (BMG). However, 20.9 million people in Germany are still unvaccinated.

Other countries

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (15,064,590), France (13,348,154), Russia (10,541,870), Turkey (10,273,170), Italy (8,155,645), Spain (7,930,528), Germany (7,805,161), Argentina (6,793,119) Iran (6,214,781) and Colombia (5,440,981), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (312,733), Mexico (300,574), Peru (203,157), the UK (151,833), Indonesia (144,155), Italy (140,188), Iran (132,002), Colombia (130,625), France (127,519), Argentina (117,808), Germany (115,172) and Ukraine (104,367).

(With inputs from agencies)