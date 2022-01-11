The global coronavirus caseload has topped 309.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.49 million amid an ongoing resurgence of the infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 309,997,915 and 5,494,246, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,442,973,033.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 61,457,928 and 839,451, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (35,707,727 infections and 483,936 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,529,183 infections and 620,251 deaths).

Covid-19 deaths top 90,000 in Spain

Spain has passed the benchmark of 90,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to the latest data published by the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry confirmed 202 deaths between Friday and Monday, raising the total number of deaths to 90,136 in the country since the start of the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the 72-hour period (Friday to Monday), 292,394 new cases were reported, lifting the total number of infections to 7,457,300, while the 14-day incidence of the virus climbed 267.2 points to 2,989.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told local media on Monday that his government would purchase 344,000 doses of the Pfizer anti-viral drug which has shown it can reduce hospitalisations of patients infected with Covid-19 by around 88 per cent.

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (14,706,565), France (12,312,242), Russia (10,485,705), Turkey (10,045,658), Germany (7,570,361), Italy (7,554,344), Spain (7,457,300), Argentina (6,399,196) Iran (6,208,337) and Colombia (5,357,767), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (310,513), Mexico (300,334), Peru (203,067), the UK (150,712), Indonesia (144,136), Italy (139,265), Iran (131,915), Colombia (130,395), France (126,708), Argentina (117,543), Germany (114,127) and Ukraine (103,716).

(With inputs from IANS)