The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the contacts of confirmed cases of Covid 19 do not need testing amid rising daily Covid caseload.

"Contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, unless identified as high risk based on age and comorbidities, do not need to be tested," it said in an advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for Covid-19 in India. The guidelines also underline that asymptomatic individuals in community settings don't need testing.

Along with patients who stand discharged as per home isolation guidelines, patients being discharged from a Covid-19 facility as per revised discharge policy and individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel do not need testing, as per the advisory.

Who should get tested?

The health apex body has said Covid testing is needed for early detection of symptomatic cases for quick isolation and care and of infections in elderly and individuals with co-morbidities for quick care.

As per the guidelines, symptomatic individuals, at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, elderly above 60, individuals with co-morbidity, and individuals undertaking international travel and international arrivals may be tested for Covid.

While in hospital settings, the ICMR has said that testing may be undertaken as per discretion of the treating doctor. The guidelines say that patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility. All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility.

The asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures, including pregnant women in or near labour in hospitals, should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop, said the apex health body.

(With inputs from IANS)