The global coronavirus caseload has topped 273.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.34 million and vaccinations to over 8.63 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 273,668,314 and 5,344,177, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,635,127,558.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 50,706,733 and 805,823, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,726,049 infections and 476,869 deaths). In the last 24 hours, India registered 7,145 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Next is Brazil with 22,204,941 infections and 617,395 deaths.

Singapore reports 412 new cases

Singapore has reported 412 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 275,384. Of the new cases, 371 were in the community, six were in migrant worker dormitories and 35 were imported cases, said the Ministry of Health.

A total of 481 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 33 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 46.4 per cent.

One more patient has passed away from complications due to the Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 809.

Myanmar reports 217 cases, 7 more deaths in 24 hrs

Myanmar has recorded 217 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 527,931, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The overall coronavirus death toll has risen to 19,208 including seven new deaths, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The number of recoveries has reached 504,856 on Friday, and over 5.87 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the Asian country, according to the ministry.

The health ministry on Friday lifted the stay-at-home order in two more townships in Mandalay Region starting on Saturday as the townships have reported fewer Covid-19 infections. Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

Other Countries

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (11,254,404), Russia (9,982,735), Turkey (9,138,535), Germany (6,757,684), France (8,623,131), Iran (6,167,650), Spain (5,455,527), Argentina (5,382,290), Italy (5,336,795) and Colombia (5,103,269), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (297,356), Russia (289,292), Peru (202,076), the UK (147,509), Indonesia (143,986), Italy (135,421), Iran (130,992), Colombia (129,345), France (122,318), Argentina (116,892) and Germany (107,812).

