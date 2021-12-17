In the wake of a fresh Covid-19 variant, Omicron, surfacing in Australia, the country is scurrying for cover to undo all the relaxations announced just early this month.

While the country is yet to announce its move on reopening borders to international workers and students to return, the Australian state of Queensland, which had seen the worst of Covid-19 cases in the last wave, has decided to reimpose restrictions starting from tomorrow, Dec 18 onwards.

Queensland reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which four were imported, seven interstate infections and nine contracted in the community.

Quensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday that effective from 1 p.m. Saturday, masks will be mandatory across the state in locations including public transport, ride share, airports and planes, shops and retail centres, hospitals and aged care.

On Wednesday, Australia reopened its borders to international traveller and Queensland reopened to interstate travellers from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, which are epicentres of the current Covid outbreaks in the country.

Unvaccinated people will also be unable to visit vulnerable settings from Friday, including hospitals, residential aged care, or any festivals and entertainment activities, either indoor or outdoor.

"A lot of people coming into our state, seeing family and their loved ones, but we just need protection so we can enjoy our freedoms," Palaszczuk said.

"We are seeing more cases and we definitely don't want to see a massive escalation over Christmas-New Year," she added.

(With inputs from IANS)