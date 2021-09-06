The global coronavirus caseload has topped 220.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.56 million, with the United States and india remaining the top two worst hit nations, despite success in vaccinations which soared to over 5.44 billion.

The Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 220,624,875, 4,566,726 and 5,446,556,336, respectively, as of Monday.

The US alone reported the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 39,941,581 and 648,467, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,988,673 cases, though deaths stood at 440,533 so far.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,890,779), France (6,921,275), the UK (7,010,540), Russia (6,912,375), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,203,802), Iran (5,129,407), Colombia (4,918,649), Spain (4,877,755), Italy (4,571,440), Indonesia (4,129,020), Germany (4,013,808) and Mexico (3,420,880), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 583,628 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (440,533), Mexico (262,868), Peru (198,447), Russia (183,896), Indonesia (135,861), the UK (133,553), Italy (129,515), France (115,401), Colombia (125,278), Argentina (112,511) and Iran (110,674).

Africa's Covid cases surpass 7.89 million

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 7,891,341 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 199,132, Xinhua news agency reported. Some 7,075,737 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, it was noted.