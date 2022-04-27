The global coronavirus caseload has topped 510.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.22 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The latest update indicates that the cases are surging in New Zealand, forcing the country back to preventive measures and mas mandate while the US is reporting slightly higher numbers. New Zealand recorded 9,830 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 510,899,169 and 6,225,058, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,254,482,405.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,100,497 and 991,938, respectively, according to the CSSE. As per the latest news from the US, Vice-President Kamala Harris has become the highest-ranking official in the current Biden administration to be infected with Covid-19 despite vaccinations.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,062,569 and the capital Delhi has been witnessing a gradual increase in the numbers at 1,200 per day recorded on Tuesday.

Other countries

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,378,061) France (28,605,614), Germany (24,337,394), the UK (22,168,390), Russia (17,887,152), South Korea (17,086,626), Italy (16,191,323), Turkey (15,023,662), Spain (11,833,457) and Vietnam (10,620,203).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,108), India (523,622), Russia (367,692), Mexico (324,173), Peru (212,761), the UK (174,778), Italy (162,927), Indonesia (156,163), France (146,464), Iran (141,024), Colombia (139,783), Germany (134,489), Argentina (128,542), Poland (115,977), Spain (104,227) and South Africa (100,348).