US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on undergoing rapid and PCR tests, her spokesperson said.

"She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," the spokesperson added on Tuesday in a statement.

Harris, 57, has not been a close contact to US President Joe Biden or the first lady "due to their respective recent travel schedules," the statement said.

The statement added that the Vice-President will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the advice of her physicians and will return to the White House when she tests negative, Xinhua news agency reported.

(With inputs from IANS)