The global coronavirus caseload has topped 251.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.34 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 251,348,332, 5,071,757 and 7,347,735,847, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,784,642 and 758,843, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,388,579 cases and Brazil third with 21,909,298 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,451,767), Russia (8,764,713), Turkey (8,317,394), France (7,346,277), Iran (6,012,408), Argentina (5,300,985), Spain (5,038,517), Colombia (5,021,619), Italy (4,826,738), Germany (4,875,843), Indonesia (4,249,323), Mexico (3,831,259), Ukraine (3,277,772) and Poland (3,143,725), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (610,036), India (461,849), Mexico (290,110), Russia (245,794), Peru (200,502), Indonesia (143,592), the UK (142,772), Italy (132,551), Colombia (127,640), Iran (127,686), France (119,003) and Argentina (116,184).

Singapore reports 3,481 new Covid cases

Singapore reported 3,481 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 227,681.

Of the new cases, 3,244 were in the community, 229 were in migrant worker dormitories and eight were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,686 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 261 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 62 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 75 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

Seventeen more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 540, the ministry said.