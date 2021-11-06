The global coronavirus caseload has topped 249 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.03 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.18 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 249,087,384, 5,037,731 and 7,189,437,027, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,435,555 and 753,900, according to the CSSE.

India logs 10,929 fresh Covid cases

India on Saturday reported 10,929 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14.2 per cent lower than Friday's overall infections, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 392 fresh fatalities were recorded which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,60,265.

The recovery of 12,509 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,37,468. Presently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,46,950 and the number of active cases presently constitute 0.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

With the administration of 20,75,942 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 107.92 crore as of Saturday morning. This has been achieved through 1,09,36,027 sessions.

Iran registers 8,633 new Covid-19 cases

Iran's Health Ministry has reported 8,633 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,973,457. The pandemic also claimed 132 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 127,053, according to the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Friday.

A total of 5,574,246 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,732 remain in intensive care units, according to the Ministry.

By Friday, 54,764,071 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, 37,784,542 of which have taken two jabs, Xinhua news agency reported. A total of 36,057,315 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Countrywise List

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,286,618), Russia (8,573,323), Turkey (8,178,871), France (7,301,303), Iran (5,973,457), Argentina (5,295,260), Spain (5,025,639), Colombia (5,010,982), Italy (4,795,465), Germany (4,733,730), Indonesia (4,247,320), Mexico (3,818,216), Ukraine (3,174,223) and Poland (3,076,518), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (609,060), India (459,873), Mexico (289,131), Russia (239,943), Peru (200,350), Indonesia (143,519), the UK (142,019), Italy (132,334), Colombia (127,456), Iran (127,053), France (118,830) and Argentina (116,083).