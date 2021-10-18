The global coronavirus caseload has topped 240.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.89 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.61 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 240,658,812, 4,898,374 and 6,617,433,262, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 44,933,336 and 724,317, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,067,719 cases.

UK records more than 40,000 Covid cases for 5th day in a row

Another 45,140 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus cases on the fifth consecutive day, according to official figures released Sunday.

It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,449,165, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country also reported a further 57 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 138,584. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 7,086 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that the overall surge in cases means that one in 60 people in the England have had Covid in the week ending October 9, compared to one in 45 in Wales, one in 80 in Scotland and one in 120 in Northern Ireland.

According to the ONS, about 1 million people across the UK had Covid-19 in the latest week, as infections rose across England and Wales, but fell in Scotland.

More than 85 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

Turkey reports 24,114 daily Covid-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 24,114 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,654,277, according to its health ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 186 to 67,623, while 24,403 more people recovered in a day.

A total of 341,426 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14. More than 54.85 million people received their first doses of vaccines, while over 47.3 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 113.97 million doses including third booster jabs.

Malaysia reports 6,145 fresh Covid cases, 63 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 6,145 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,390,687, according to the health ministry.

Some 12 of the new cases are imported, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released on the ministry's website. Another 63 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,921.

About 9,231 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,270,520. Of the remaining 92,246 active cases, 688 are being held in intensive care and 348 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 134,180 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 77.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 69.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Other Countries:

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,644,464), the UK (8,488,665), Russia (7,870,529), Turkey (7,630,133), France (7,189,566), Iran (5,784,815), Argentina (5,272,551), Spain (4,984,386), Colombia (4,981,532), Italy (4,717,899), Germany (4,382,019), Indonesia (4,234,758) and Mexico (3,755,063), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (603,282), India (452,124), Mexico (284,321), Russia (219,342), Peru (199,816), Indonesia (142,952), the UK (138,997), Italy (131,541), Colombia (126,865), Iran (124,075), France (118,183) and Argentina (115,666).