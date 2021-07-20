The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 190.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.09 million with Russia, Vietnam and Myanmar emerging as new spots of surge in cases, though the vaccinations soared to over 3.64 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 190,853,085, 4,095,437 and 3,646,500,394, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,129,516 and 609,233, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,144,229 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,391,845), France (5,931,923), Russia (5,908,691), Turkey (5,537,386), the UK (5,494,850), Argentina (4,769,142), Colombia (4,655,921), Italy (4,289,528), Spain (4,155,987), Germany (3,753,220) and Iran (3,548,704), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 542,756 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (414,108), Mexico (236,331), Peru (195,243), Russia (146,686), the UK (129,007), Italy (127,874), Colombia (116,753), France (111,678) and Argentina (101,955).

Russia reports 24K new cases

Russia reported 24,633 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,982,766, the official monitoring and response center said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 719 to 149,138, according to the agency. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Monday urged all citizens to get vaccinated by autumn, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,007 new cases on Monday, taking its total to 1,467,142, officials said. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that there was a noticeable decrease in Covid-19 hospitalisations in the capital over the past week.

Starting on Monday, all restaurants and cafes in Moscow will no longer be required to use the QR code system introduced earlier as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Vietnam reports 4,195 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam reported 4,195 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, including 4,175 locally transmitted and 20 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The new infections brought the total tally in the country to 58,025 with 334 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 3,074 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 503 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 154 in the southern Dong Nai province, the Xinhua news agency reported. Nationwide, as many as 11,047 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 380 from Sunday.

Nearly 4.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered for priority groups as of Monday, according to the ministry. As of Monday, Vietnam has registered a total of 55,946 domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 54,376 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the ministry said.

Myanmar reports 5,189 new Covid-19 cases, 281 deaths

Myanmar reported 5,189 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally in the country to 234,710 on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll has reached 5,281 after 281 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 164,670 patients have been discharged from the hospital and over 2.98 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported. Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.